Yelp Review: Where to go for Bay Area ‘Restaurant Week’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s restaurant week in the Bay Area!

Yelp’s Community Director Stephanie Yolish was in studio today with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to tell us where to go in honor of stuffing our faces with that amazing Bay cuisine.

Yolish calls Chapeau in San Francisco a “Yelp legend.” With 2,000 reviews, the “French restaurant with California flare” still holds a 4.5 star rating.

Across the Bay there’s Duende in Oakland, a high-end Spanish style restaurant that Yelpers love. For the guest who’s not into trying exotic foods, apparently they serve up an amazing hamburger.

In Berkeley, Lucia’s Pizzeria is brand spanking new. It offers Neapolitan-style pizza with the thin crust. This is also a great place to go for local beer and wine.

Watch the video above for more!

Remember, restaurant week lasts from Jan. 18-29.