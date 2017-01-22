2-alarm fire injures 3 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire is reporting a second alarm fire at a three story residential building in San Francisco.

The fire was reported by San Francisco fire around 8:20 a.m. at 1408 Cabrillo St.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The fire is under control, but has injured and displaced three people, according to San Francisco Fire.

Officials are reporting that all injuries are minor.

There is no word of what caused the fire at this time.

INFO: 0243 am Second Alarm Fire 1408 Cabrillo St. 3 story Residential unit 3 minor injuries 3 displaced Controlled 0332 Hrs pic.twitter.com/dFdzyYnlwN — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 22, 2017

