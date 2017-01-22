2-alarm fire injures 3 in San Francisco

By Published:
fire-generic-120913

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire is reporting a second alarm fire at a three story residential building in San Francisco.

The fire was reported by San Francisco fire around 8:20 a.m. at 1408 Cabrillo St.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The fire is under control, but has injured and displaced three people, according to San Francisco Fire.

Officials are reporting that all injuries are minor.

There is no word of what caused the fire at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s