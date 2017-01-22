California storm dumps snow in the Sierra

(KRON)—While those of us here in the Bay Area have been dealing with rain, those in the Sierra have been dealing with snow and lots of it which is a welcome site to some, a frustrating site to others.

CHP officer James Giraudo says the last time he’s seen this much snow was back in 1997, a year that Truckee dealt with flowing after the snowmelt.

Snow has been high this weekend. Some 20 feet high reaching all the way to the freeway overpass.

At times excessive snow has forced Caltrans to close Donner Pass Road.

“It’s not plowed,” said Dave Wood, Caltrans Superintendent for Donner Pass.

“There’s been wires down. We can’t keep up with it and keep the Interstate open.”

Despite all the snow, CHP is doing their best to deal with the tough conditions which include low visibility at high altitudes.

“Hasn’t been too many bad accidents, lots of spinouts,” said Officer Jason Lyman of the CHP. “People need to slow down.”

Chain control has been in place as drivers make their way to the summit.

For some families, the snowfall is a welcome site, a first for a Sacramento mom and her kids.

It was also a first for this little guy, whose family decided on a last minute trip from Sacramento.

Many snow lovers, like these guys from Roseville have waited a long time for this level of snow to fall.