Deputies unable to take car out of Alameda Creek

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)—Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies have reported a car crashed into a creek Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Niles Canyon Road about a quarter mile away from Palomares Road.

The car is believed to be in the creek and deputies cannot find the driver.

The weather and the water conditions are considered extreme because of the recent storms. The currents are also considered dangerous.

These conditions have made it unsafe for first responders to try and find the car.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the state water resource agency to reduce the amount of water in the creek. Deputies cannot get the car out of the creek until the current and the water level decrease.

The sheriff’s office is working with Fremont police, Alameda County fire, Fremont fire, Dublin California Highway Patrol and other local agencies.

The identity of the driver has not been released until the family has been notified.

Fremont police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are leading the rescue effort.