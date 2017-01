MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Heavy overnight rains have closed part of California State Route 37, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is closed in both directions between US-101 and Atherton Avenue in Novato, CHP said.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

This closure comes just four days after SR-37 was reopened after floods shut down the highway over a week ago.

