SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A Flash Flood Warning has been administered Sunday morning for Santa Clara County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was first issued at 8:15 a.m., and is in place until 11:15 a.m. today.

A Flash Flood Warning is different from a Flash Flood Watch, in that flooding is extremely likely to occur.

This means for the next three hours, the people of Santa Clara County should take proper flood precautions.