SAUSALITO (KRON) — Two right lanes of southbound US-101 are shut down at Sausalito in Marin County.

Flooding has closed the on-ramp and the two right lanes, according to California Highway Patrol of Marin.

CHP says they are currently dealing with multiple flood calls, and to expect delays in this area.

@kron4news 101 south bound at Sausalito two right lanes shut down – flooded pic.twitter.com/KB7HxHGJRg — Aaron Pero (@AaronPeroTV) January 22, 2017