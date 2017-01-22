Matt Damon says he’ll pitch clean water to Trump

By Published:
Matt Damon
Actor Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org, takes part in a panel discussion on the global water crisis during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Matt Damon took the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he’s hoping to pitch Donald Trump on the issue.

Damon told The Associated Press on Saturday that clean water accessibility isn’t a partisan issue and demands “an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this.” The actor has publicaly supported Democrats, including Hillary Clinton.

When asked his response to the election, Damon demurred and said hopes Trump will be open to backing clean water programs like his nonprofit Water.org. Said Damon: “Hopefully we’ll get our turn.”

Damon in 2009 founded Water.org with civil engineer Gary White. It uses micro-finance loans to bring hygienic connections to water and toilets to impoverished communities. Damon also spoke about the issue at the Davos Forum last week.

