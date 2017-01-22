Powell Street BART station reopened after man found on tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Firefighters rescued a man from the BART tracks Sunday afternoon at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco.

The fire department has found one adult man on the tracks. His condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters rescued the man around 4:30 p.m. and BART officials were able to reopen the station.

BART riders should expect delays in the Daly City, San Francisco and East Bay directions.

Muni is providing service to riders at the downtown San Francisco stations.



SEARCH in progress at Powell Street BART for UNCONFIRMED reports of a victim POSSIBLY on tracks. This is an active search Expect delays pic.twitter.com/NWn6BoiiAg — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 23, 2017

This is now an active RESCUE Powell Street BART 1 adult male on tracks unk status AVOID AREA EXPECT DELAYS pic.twitter.com/q37syeiMRT — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 23, 2017

