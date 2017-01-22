Powell Street BART station reopened after man found on tracks

By Published: Updated:
bart

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Firefighters rescued a man from the BART tracks Sunday afternoon at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco.

The fire department has found one adult man on the tracks. His condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters rescued the man around 4:30 p.m. and BART officials were able to reopen the station.

BART riders should expect delays in the Daly City, San Francisco and East Bay directions.

Muni is providing service to riders at the downtown San Francisco stations.


Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s