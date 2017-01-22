MISSING: 73-year-old Hayward man

HAYWARD (KRON) — Hayward police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

73-year-old Jaidev Dhami was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police say he lives on Marshbrook Drive.

Dhami is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is usually wearing a button-up shirt and tie, often with several layers of jackets, police said.

Dhami suffers from depression and enjoys collecting recyclables, according to police.

Anyone with information about Dhami’s whereabouts is asked to call Hayward police at (510) 293-7000.