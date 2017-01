FREMONT (KRON) — A mudslide in Fremont has caused another Bay Area road closure, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Debris spilling from the side of a cliff onto Niles Canyon Road, making it inaccessible to traffic at this time.

Police say Cal Trans has been notified, and will be responding for clean-up.

Although there is no exact estimation for a reopening time, the road is expected to be closed for at least a few hours, police said.