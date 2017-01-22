North Bay Flash Flood Warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued Sunday morning for the Napa and Sonoma areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued at 5:15 a.m. and is in effect until 9:15 a.m.

Drivers should be on the look out for flooded roads and creeks overflowing due to excessive runoff.

The National Weather Service provided some additional facts for those driving today:

– 12 inches of rain can lift a small car off the road.

– 18 inches of rain can life larger cars, including SUV’s off the road.

– It is impossible to tell how deep water on the road is. Therefore, avoid driving through puddles.