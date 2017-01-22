Oakland car crash kills 1

By Published:
generic

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person is dead after a car crash on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP reported the crash around 6:18 a.m. on social media.

A van headed northbound on 880 crashed near 5th St.,

According to CHP officials, a van traveling northbound crashed near 5th Street, killing one occupant.

Only the number one lane was open to northbound traffic, CHP officials said.

It is unclear if CHP has reopened all lanes.

It is also unclear if the crash was weather-related.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s