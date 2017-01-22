Oakland car crash kills 1

OAKLAND (KRON) — One person is dead after a car crash on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP reported the crash around 6:18 a.m. on social media.

According to CHP officials, a van traveling northbound crashed near 5th Street, killing one occupant.

Only the number one lane was open to northbound traffic, CHP officials said.

It is unclear if CHP has reopened all lanes.

It is also unclear if the crash was weather-related.