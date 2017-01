LAKEWOOD, O.H. (KRON)—A Ohio business owner has decided to sell a sweet treat called “Trump Dumps.”

Cassandra Fear, who owns Fear’s Confections, is has made a dessert made of chocolate ganache truffle filling, candy eyes and a blond wig made of chocolate.

“It’s just meant to be taken as a joke and most people have been taking it that way and that’s the goal,” Fear said.

She said the item is a best seller with people wanting to order them across the country. The sweet treat costs $5.