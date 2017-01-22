PHOTOS: Concord police welcomes 3-year-old fan

CONCORD (KRON)—A 3-year-old boy had his chance to hang out with his favorite police department on Sunday afternoon.

Jaymee recently told the Concord police department that her son Raiden was not able to attend a recent Coffee with the Cop event.

Cpl. Graham reached out to Jaymee and Raiden as well as his cousin Nico to visit them at the police station.

Raiden and Nico had a good time seeing the police station and meeting the weekend staff, but especially meeting K9 Bico.

