Puppy rescued after being starved, ‘thrown out’

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – A Cleveland area dog rescue recently rescued a dog that they believe was starved and ‘thrown out like trash.’

Mutts in a Rut Rescue said the dog, now named Malachi, came to the rescue group Tuesday night as a stray. He is a year old and weighs 19 pounds. They say he is at least 20 pounds underweight.

He is also dehydrated and anemic.

He is being fed several small meals daily in order to help him recover without overfeeding him.

Mutts in a Rut is asking for donations to help with Malachi’s care.