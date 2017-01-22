SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yesterday’s Women’s March attracted thousands in San Francisco, and ended with a make-shift art display.

People from all walks of life proudly carried hand-made signs to express their opinions about the new President of the United States.

Why each and every person joined the march is unique to their own life story, but the signs they bared gave bold indications.

When the chaos subsided, some members of the remaining crowd decided to have an impromptu ‘”art installation.”

They took their signs, made with creativity and passion, and laid them on the streets side by side.

Looking at the collective array of artwork, it is apparent that marchers were not alone in their thoughts.

Here are some photos, courtesy of Geri Engberg, that capture the essence of that night.

