San Francisco Women’s March ends with impromptu ‘art installation’

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Geri Engberg
Photo courtesy of Geri Engberg

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yesterday’s Women’s March attracted thousands in San Francisco, and ended with a make-shift art display.

People from all walks of life proudly carried hand-made signs to express their opinions about the new President of the United States.

Why each and every person joined the march is unique to their own life story, but the signs they bared gave bold indications.

When the chaos subsided, some members of the remaining crowd decided to have an impromptu ‘”art installation.”

They took their signs, made with creativity and passion, and laid them on the streets side by side.

Looking at the collective array of artwork, it is apparent that marchers were not alone in their thoughts.

Here are some photos, courtesy of Geri Engberg, that capture the essence of that night.

PHOTOS: SF Women’s March sign display

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s