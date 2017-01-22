Some Tahoe resorts weary of possible avalanche

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Some Tahoe resorts are issuing an advisory for increasing danger of an avalanche, according to the Squaw Valley Fire Department.

Avalanche experts in Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are concerned about the heavy, wet snow they’ve received today on top of the lighter layers below, officials said.

This is a direct excerpt from the fire department’s statement regarding the danger:

Squaw Valley Fire Department strongly recommends avoiding any exposure to the potential avalanche hazard areas with the Valley. Residents who have the option to spend time somewhere else should consider doing so. Everyone should avoid traveling through the affected areas if at all possible.

Conditions are expected to improve this week as snow begins to taper off.

Officials say a dryer, clearing period will start sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.