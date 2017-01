SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The southbound lanes of the Great Highway are closed Sunday night because of flooding in the area, according to San Francisco Public Works.

The agency says Sloat to Skyline Boulevard has shut down.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Traffic alert: southbound Great Highway, Sloat to Skyline, closed. Reopening TBD. — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) January 23, 2017

