Spokesman: MLB players Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte killed in car crashes

By Published: Updated:
Breaking-News-Graphic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – Authorities in Dominican Republic say MLB players Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte have both died in separate car crashes.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s