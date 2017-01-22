Spokesman: MLB players Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte killed in car crashes By Associated Press Published: January 22, 2017, 8:50 am Updated: January 22, 2017, 9:03 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – Authorities in Dominican Republic say MLB players Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte have both died in separate car crashes. Stay with KRON4 for updates Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement