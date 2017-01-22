Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Concord store

CONCORD (KRON)—A suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord store Sunday morning.

Police were searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Big 5 on Clayton Road just after 11 a.m.

The suspect allegedly tried to steal clothing and a backpack, but ran away when police tried to confront him.

Police were able to find the suspect on Willow Pass Road after he got away.

The Concord Police Department thanked the Big 5 employees for staying alert and providing officers with an excellent description of the suspect.