Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Concord store

By Published:
robbery-arrest

CONCORD (KRON)—A suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord store Sunday morning.

Police were searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Big 5 on Clayton Road just after 11 a.m.

The suspect allegedly tried to steal clothing and a backpack, but ran away when police tried to confront him.

Police were able to find the suspect on Willow Pass Road after he got away.

The Concord Police Department thanked the Big 5 employees for staying alert and providing officers with an excellent description of the suspect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s