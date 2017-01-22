United flights grounded nationwide because of computer system issue

(KRON)—United Airlines flights have been grounded nationwide because of a computer system issue, according to the airline.

The company says they have crews working to fix the problem. International flights are not affected.



That's a first. Watched two movies and still on the ground. @united 35, now lunch being served on the ground. Want to go home… — Sushi Suzuki (@sushisuzuki) January 22, 2017

@sushisuzuki Our team is working on the issue. Thank you for your continued patience. ^NC — United (@united) January 23, 2017

