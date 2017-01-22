United flights grounded nationwide because of computer system issue

Passengers check-in for flights with United Airlines at Chicago O'Hare Airport in this June 2, 2015 file photo. (COURTESY: CNN)
(KRON)—United Airlines flights have been grounded nationwide because of a computer system issue, according to the airline.

The company says they have crews working to fix the problem. International flights are not affected.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

