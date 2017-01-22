VIDEO: Bold turkey blocks traffic in North Carolina

Image courtesy of AP
Image courtesy of AP

NORTH CAROLINA (AP) —  A wild turkey has drivers in one small North Carolina town has drivers flummoxed.

The turkey doesn’t seem the slightest bit intimidated by passing cars or school buses, even chasing after some vehicles.

Local Ron Moede says this is not out of the ordinary for the large bird.

Even when not intimidating travelers, the beast is seen lurking around town, always making his presence known.

Another local turkey-avoider, J.L. Roland, says he wouldn’t be surprised if one day it goes after the mailman.

