VIDEO: Unbelievable amounts of snow blanket Tahoe resorts

TAHOE (KRON) — While its been a stormy struggle in the Bay Area, January has been good to the Best of Tahoe Resorts.

If you’re into winter sports, you got to love all that fresh powder the storms have brought to the mountains.

Last night’s storms packed on an extra 6-16 inches across all three locations.

Heavenly’s total for the month of January is now 268 inches of snow at the summit, 254 inches for Northstar, and 250 inches for Kirkwood.

As impressive as that is, resort officials are still encouraging visitors to take caution on the roads and slopes.

While making travel plans, be sure to check the latest road conditions.