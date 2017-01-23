17-year-old Richmond teen girl missing for nearly a week

By and Published: Updated:
eba088344c944e13965383df8902c440

RICHMOND (KRON) — An East Bay family is desperate for answers after a teen has been missing for nearly a week.

They have turned to social media to spread the word, sharing her picture on Facebook.

Seventeen-year-old Keneisha Lofton was last seen on Wednesday at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 168 pounds, and was wearing gray leggings, a black hoodie, and black shoes. “Love” was imprinted in gold on the leggings.

She also had a black handbag.

The Facebook post also said Lofton always checks in with her family. She is also a member of the RYSE Center in Richmond.

“The family is clearly distraught and needs our help, our prayers, and our commitment to bringing Keneisha home safely,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Richmond police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s