RICHMOND (KRON) — An East Bay family is desperate for answers after a teen has been missing for nearly a week.

They have turned to social media to spread the word, sharing her picture on Facebook.

Seventeen-year-old Keneisha Lofton was last seen on Wednesday at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 168 pounds, and was wearing gray leggings, a black hoodie, and black shoes. “Love” was imprinted in gold on the leggings.

She also had a black handbag.

The Facebook post also said Lofton always checks in with her family. She is also a member of the RYSE Center in Richmond.

“The family is clearly distraught and needs our help, our prayers, and our commitment to bringing Keneisha home safely,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Richmond police.