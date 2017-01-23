BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are investigating a suspicious circumstance on Monday afternoon after two people were found dead inside their home, police said.

The suspicious circumstance happened at the 3000 block of Deakin Street.

Their cause of death is not known at this time. The building has been evacuated.

PG&E also responded to the home to make sure there are no hazardous conditions, police said.

Deakin Street is closed between Webster and Prince Street as authorities investigate.

