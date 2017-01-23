66-year-old woman punched, threatened with knife in San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A 66-year-old woman was punched and threatened with a knife during a home invasion in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Friday morning.

It happened on Laguna Street when the victim heard a knock on the door around 11:15 a.m.

One man and one woman were pushed their way into the home as soon as the victim opened the door. The male suspect punched the woman in the face and pushed her way into the kitchen. He held a cane against her and threatened her with a knife.

While this was going on, the female suspect was searching the home for items to steal. The two suspects left.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning and police did not release any detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The victim was injured and was taken to the hospital.