VIDEO: Avalanche closes State Route in Tahoe

TAHOE (KRON) — An avalanche in Tahoe has closed a stretch of California State Route 89 Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
Just before 3:00 a.m., CHP reported on social media that the southbound lanes of SR-89 are closed between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City.
Two cars were caught in the path of the avalanche, but no one was hurt, CHP said.
CHP says the slide was 200 ft. across, and 12 ft. high before the icy snow crumbled onto the State Route.
There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.
Tahoe avalanche
Tahoe avalanche x
Latest Galleries
-
Interstate 80 in Truckee
-
Interstate 80 in Truckee
-
Interstate 80 closed in Truckee
-
Concord police welcomes 3-year-old fan
-
California storm causes flooding, triggers evacuations
-
Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at women’s march
-
Concrete ship battered by surf
-
Oakland Women’s march
-
Celebrities at Women’s March
-
Nationwide Women’s March