Bay Area weekend rainfall totals

(KRON) The Bay Area was hammered again by the latest round of storms. Here are the top spots for rainfall from over the weekend.

Alameda County:

Livermore 1.67 inches

Oakland 1.61 inches

Contra Costa County:

Tilden Park 2.12 inches

Rossmoor 2.05 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 2.92 inches

San Rafael 2.66 inches

Napa County:

Glen Ellen 2.44 inches

Yountville 2.29 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco downtown 1.32 inches

San Mateo County:

Pacifica 2.15 inches

Montara 2.11 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills: 4.05 inches

Day Valley 3.74 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Ben Lomond 5.01 inches

Boulder Creek 4.23 inches

Sonoma County:

Guerneville 4,84 inches

Bodega Bay 3.40 inches

Unofficial Rainfall Totals for the past 48 hours: https://t.co/NAv5cRzRLd#CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2017