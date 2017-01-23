Bay Area weekend rainfall totals

(KRON) The Bay Area was hammered again by the latest round of storms. Here are the top spots for rainfall from over the weekend.
Alameda County:
Livermore 1.67 inches
Oakland 1.61 inches
Contra Costa County:
Tilden Park 2.12 inches
Rossmoor 2.05 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield 2.92 inches
San Rafael 2.66 inches
Napa County:
Glen Ellen 2.44 inches
Yountville 2.29 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco downtown 1.32 inches
San Mateo County:
Pacifica 2.15 inches
Montara 2.11 inches
Santa Clara County:
Lexington Hills: 4.05 inches
Day Valley 3.74 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Ben Lomond 5.01 inches
Boulder Creek 4.23 inches
Sonoma County:
Guerneville 4,84 inches
Bodega Bay 3.40 inches
