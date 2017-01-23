Bay Area weekend rainfall totals

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Richard Polich holds an umbrella as he crosses a street in the rain in San Francisco. Taking a regional approach to saving water in California’s drought, state regulators may propose relaxing conservation orders for El Nino-soaked Northern Californians, while keeping in place more strict rules for residents of the drier Southern California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Richard Polich holds an umbrella as he crosses a street in the rain in San Francisco. Taking a regional approach to saving water in California’s drought, state regulators may propose relaxing conservation orders for El Nino-soaked Northern Californians, while keeping in place more strict rules for residents of the drier Southern California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(KRON) The Bay Area was hammered again by the  latest round of storms. Here are the top spots for rainfall from over the weekend.

Alameda County:

Livermore 1.67 inches

Oakland 1.61 inches

Contra Costa County:

Tilden Park 2.12 inches

Rossmoor 2.05 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 2.92 inches

San Rafael 2.66 inches

Napa County:

Glen Ellen 2.44 inches

Yountville 2.29 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco downtown 1.32 inches

San Mateo County:

Pacifica 2.15 inches

Montara 2.11 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills: 4.05 inches

Day Valley 3.74 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Ben Lomond 5.01 inches

Boulder Creek 4.23 inches

Sonoma County: 

Guerneville 4,84 inches

Bodega Bay 3.40 inches

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s