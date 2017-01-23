Berkeley police looking for pair involved in armed robbery near UC campus

BERKELEY (KRON)—Police are looking for two men who are allegedly involved in an armed robbery on the UC Berkeley campus.

Two suspects came up to a man at 9:21 p.m. near Carleton and Ellsworth streets and asked for his property before striking him with a pistol, according to UC police.

The suspects then took the victim’s property and left east on Derby Street toward Telegraph Avenue. Officers searched the area, but could not find possible suspects, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The suspects were described as two black men between the ages of 18 and 20 with medium builds and height.

One of the suspects had a handgun and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510)981-5900.