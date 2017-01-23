CHP closes Niles Canyon as search for body continues

ALAMEDA COUTNTY (KRON) — Niles Canyon Rd. will close Monday morning as the search for a driver who crashed into a creek continues, according to Fremont Police.

California Highway Patrol is closing Niles Canyon Rd. at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure will give responders adequate space in the Canyon for the equipment needed to conduct their search for the body and car submerged in Alameda Creek.

Police say they expect the closure to last into the afternoon.

As the search progresses, additional closures may be necessary throughout the week.

The initial crash happened yesterday around 11:30 a.m. on Niles Canyon Road about a quarter mile away from Palomares Road.

The driver has been identified as an 18-year-old girl from Tracy. Her condition is unknown at this time.