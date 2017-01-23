Flood Warning issued in North Bay

A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) —  A Flood Warning has been issued for eight cities in Sonoma County Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for small streams, and will remain in place though 7:30 a.m.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

Specific locations that my experience flooding include:

  • Santa Rosa
  • Petaluma
  • Rohnert Park
  • Sebastopol
  • Cotati
  • South Santa Rosa
  • Forestville
  • Graton

The National Weather Service is urging people in these areas not to drive during the Flood Warning, as “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

