Flood Warning issued in North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A Flood Warning has been issued for eight cities in Sonoma County Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for small streams, and will remain in place though 7:30 a.m.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

Specific locations that my experience flooding include:

Santa Rosa

Petaluma

Rohnert Park

Sebastopol

Cotati

South Santa Rosa

Forestville

Graton

The National Weather Service is urging people in these areas not to drive during the Flood Warning, as “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”