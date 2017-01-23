Lawyer: Ghost Ship fire started in adjacent building

OAKLAND (KRON)—The defense team for Derick Ion Almena announced Monday that the origin of the fire was at the building next to the “Ghost Ship” warehouse.

The team said it has received a reliable scientific report supporting their findings.

The report would help dismiss any criminal negligence charges against Almena, according to the team.

An on-site investigation and inspection found that there was a fire the night of December 2 in the adjacent building and there was damage to the roof.

The defense team had an expert inspect the damage of the building on January 15 and take pictures. They are not releasing who they hired to inspect the building.

The images released show that the fire was not constrained to the Ghost Ship warehouse and there was extensive damage to the adjacent building, according to the team. The fire was extensive enough that the fire department had to remove the roof from the adjacent building, according to the defense team.

The electrical distribution from the Ghost Ship warehouse came from inside the adjacent building, the defense team said.