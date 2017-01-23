Man killed in Hayward drive-by shooting

HAYWARD (KRON) — A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hayward on Monday night, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they are investigating the fatal shooting near Smalley Avenue and Princeton Street off of A Street in Hayward. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m., Kelly said.

Detectives are just getting to the scene and more details will be provided later Monday night.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.