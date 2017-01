HAYWARD (BCN) — An at-risk man who went missing Friday morning in Hayward returned to his home Sunday evening, police said.

Jaidev Dhami, 73, left his home on the 29000 block of Marshbrook Drive Friday morning. Police were called to the home to investigate on Saturday, and subsequently issued a Silver Alert.

According to Hayward police, Dhami returned to his home in good health Sunday. The Silver Alert has been cancelled, police said.