VIDEO: Oakland pothole causing flat tires, lane closure

OAKLAND (KRON) — A major pothole in Oakland has caused part of Highway 13 to close after giving multiple cars flat tires.

The left lane of the highway is closed in the southbound direction, according to CHP in Oakland.

The 10-foot deep pothole has been a nuisance for commuters since 5:00 a.m. this morning.

As many as seven cars were pulled off to the shoulder after coming in contact with the massive gap in the road.

Cones are now placed along the road, blocking off the lane.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious as they pass through this area.

There is still no word on when the lane will reopen.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Heres a pic from <a href=”https://twitter.com/CHPoakland”>@CHPoakland</a> of the huge pothole on Hwy 13 in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oakland?src=hash”>#Oakland</a>. A <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SigAlert?src=hash”>#SigAlert</a> remains in place SB 13 near Broadway, left lane closed <a href=”https://t.co/I4x5d4YT0d”>pic.twitter.com/I4x5d4YT0d</a></p>— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RobinWinstonTV/status/823575615911530496″>January 23, 2017</a></blockquote>