ONLY ON KRON4: Hollyweed artist speaks out

Millions of people marched Saturday in support of the Women's March on Washington.

But you may not have seen the sign that was hung off of the Golden Gate Bridge. It wasn’t up for very long but it’s a sign that was flown in solidarity with the march. A story you’ll only see on KRON4.

A homemade sign was held off of the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday. It didn’t say Trump, but the message was clear.

“On the surface it just said impeach and then it said you’re fired,” said artist Zach Fernandez.

Fernandez claims he is the artist who came up with the idea. In fact, Fernandez is also the man who was arrested in connection with changing the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed. Something that helped inspire him in this latest act.

“Changing from Hollywood to Hollyweed and it brought a lot of happiness and joy to the New Year, so it’s just surprising that the banner is really, really special,” Fernandez said. “I thought hey well why not the Golden Gate Bridge.”

Fernandez was arrested after the Hollyweed prank, but has not been cited in for flying a banner off the Golden Gate Bridge. Those with CHP say this is an ongoing investigation. Fernandez says it was important to fly the banner Saturday in solidarity with the women’s march. He says president trump has angered him on many levels.

“The immigration reform, the way he treats women, his tactics and his bullying and all of that stuff just don’t make sense to me,” he said. “I wanted a proper representation of where we are at in humanity. We are way beyond that kind of stuff.”