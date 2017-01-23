Paraglider who died in Pacifica identified

PACIFICA (KRON)—A man who died while paragliding Saturday morning in Pacifica has been identified as 59-year-old Solomon Lee, according to the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

Lee was paragliding above a Pacifica beach before her went into the water when bystanders pulled him out of the ocean and onto shore.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 10:37 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue.

When crews arrived, bystanders were giving Lee CPR. Fire crews and paramedics took over, but Lee ended up dying at the scene.

The cause of Lee’s death has not been determined and a investigation is pending.