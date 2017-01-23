People Behaving Badly: Ignoring road closed signs

PACIFICA (KRON) — When cities think a roadway is unsafe, they often put up barricades to keep drivers out.

More than likely, it is to protect the city from any liability if something were to happen.

And obviously, since the police can’t be at every closure, it becomes the honor system.

But Stanley Roberts shows how it does not always work.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

