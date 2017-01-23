SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There has been a possible outbreak of the canine parvovirus at the Sonoma County Animal Shelter, according to animal services.

Crews are working to decontaminate the kennels, officials said.

Over the last 10 days, five stray dogs have been contaminated with the parvovirus, animal services said. All five have been euthanized.

As a result, there are no adoptions available at the shelter.

Two more dogs may have been exposed to the virus, officials said. Only those stray dogs identified by their owner will be allowed to leave the shelter.

Animals Service is recommending that all dogs removed from the shelter should be seen by a veterinarian.

Parvovirus can be common at shelters, officials said.

“Sonoma County Animal Services is taking every precaution to protect the dogs, staff and volunteers during this incident with the decontamination process. During the decontamination process, no volunteers or staff will be walking dogs out of the stray side. Protocols are in place to ensure that the outbreak will be contained. The virus can spread easily from fur or contaminated objects,” Health Services Communications Manager Scott Alonso said in a press release.

Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and can affect all dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Parvo is preventable with the vaccination.

“The virus can be spread from direct contact, but more often it is spread by people petting one dog after another. Parvo adversely impacts a dog’s gastrointestinal tracts. Unvaccinated dogs and young puppies are most at risk from the virus. Signs of the virus include: loss of appetite, inactivity, diarrhea, vomiting, low body temperature, and abdominal pain,” Alonso said.

Animal Services is investigating the outbreak.