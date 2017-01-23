Rohnert Park man arrested for alleged lewd act with 14-year-old

ROHNERT PARK (KRON)—The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of committing a lewd act with a 14-year-old girl inside an apartment complex.

Fifty-year-old Michael Earl Davis allegedly offered to help the girl take trash to a dumpster on McDowell Avenue, according to the department.

While the two were walking to the dumpster, Davis allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks and pulled her close to him twice, public safety officers said.

Davis is accused of snapping the elastic of the girl’s pants and tickling her. He also asked if he could hug her. When she reluctantly complied, he allegedly touched her lower back and buttocks.

The girl told her parents about the incident who then told police around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Davis was arrested for allegedly committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child. He has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail.