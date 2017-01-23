San Francisco pelted by hail overnight

Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (Kristopher Skinner/San Jose Mercury News via AP)
Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (Kristopher Skinner/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

(KRON) Hail pelted the southern portion of San Francisco early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service received a number of reports of pea sized hail falling from City Hall to Bernal Heights to the Mission District.

