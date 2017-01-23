San Francisco pelted by hail overnight

(KRON) Hail pelted the southern portion of San Francisco early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service received a number of reports of pea sized hail falling from City Hall to Bernal Heights to the Mission District.

Spotter report in San Francisco 2 miles SW of City Hall…pea sized hail, 0.17 inches in 5 minutes. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2017

@NWSBayArea hail at 24th and York in mission iced over street pic.twitter.com/74UxLiVjCz — tnashw (@tnashw) January 23, 2017

Small hail burst in north Bernal Heights SF just now. @NWSBayArea — Rusty Hodge (@SomaFmRusty) January 23, 2017

An unstable air mass remains in place after yesterday’s frontal passage. This will bring showers to the region though much of the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NywWzvpLKh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2017