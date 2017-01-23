PINOLE (KRON) — A shooting on a Pinole highway overpass on Sunday afternoon has left one man hurt, according to police.

According to police, officers responded to the Appian Way over-crossing to Interstate Highway 80 at 2 p.m. on reports of shots fired between a black Mercedes and a black Dodge Charger.

At 2:03 p.m. Hercules police responded to San Pablo Avenue at Hercules Avenue on reports of a black Dodge Charger crashing into a light pole.

Officers located the vehicle, which had struck a bicycle lane pole just north of Tshushima Street in Hercules.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police said officers discovered several bullet holes to the driver side of the Charger, and Pinole officers towed the vehicle as evidence and took over the investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact Pinole police at (510) 714-8950.

Bay City News contributed to this report.