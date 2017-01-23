Storm batters coast in Aptos

(KRON)—There were periods of heavy rain again Monday as rock and mud slides continue to take a toll on mountains roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay.

In Scotts Valley, a 30-foot section of Nelson Road washed away about a half mile past the intersection with Lockhart Gulch Road.

Cut-off residents are now detouring though Mission Springs Conference Center amid plans to install a portable bridge over the wash-out later in the week.

She is made out of concrete and for decades has made for an iconic extension of the pier at Seacliff State Beach. But now, the U.S.S. Palo Alto, otherwise known as the ‘cement ship,’ is foundering.

Concrete ship battered by surf View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Kim Steinhardt Photo Credit: Kim Steinhardt Photo Credit: Kim Steinhardt

Battered by a storm surge and a 30-foot swell, the Palo Alto’s stern section was torn loose and is now tipped up onto its side as longtime fans of the historic ship are stopping by to take pictures, hoping she won’t break up altogether.

Firewood and other scavengers are already at work as the log jam includes some old growth redwood washed out of the Santa Cruz Mountains says Pacific Lumber and Firewood’s Tim Taylor.

He says those floating logs are like battering rams and can damage the wooden columns that hold up the rest of the pier to say nothing of the threat to sailboats and fisherman. The beach, access road and oceanside campground are closed, but that didn’t stop people from coming down anyway to see the ship and marvel at the power of nature.