The World According to Gary: ‘Worst ever’ NFL Championship Sunday

By Published:
darya

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the world-wide Women’s March, NFL Championship games, and the Warriors latest victory.

Darya believes the global turn out for the Women’s March on Washington was a bazillion, kajillion, million and one.

NFL Championship Sunday was a major disappointment. In fact, it was the worst ever.” Maybe the Steelers getting woken up by a fire alarm in the middle of the night had something to do with it.

On the flip side, the Warriors had their ‘best game ever.’

