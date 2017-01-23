Tree falls dangerously close to birthday celebration in East Bay

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — During Sunday’s storm, a birthday party was almost ruined when a massive tree came crashing down outside a Lafayette restaurant.

As the celebration was taking place inside La Finestra Ristorante around 4:00 p.m., a 150-foot Eucalyptus tree toppled over in the wind and rain, just missing the restaurant.

Instead, the tree came down on top of several cars in the parking lot.

While this is a tragedy from the cars’ perspectives, one car owner is just grateful no one got hurt.

“They make cars every day. I could get a new one tomorrow,” Hays Enlgehart said. “I can’t get a new body.”

Falling trees have been a recurring issue in the Lafayette area throughout this month’s storms.

Remember to always be aware of your surroundings. Not everyone has birthday luck on their side.