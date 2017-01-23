Vallejo: 21-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting in Vallejo resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Vallejo man Monday morning, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to numerous calls of a party in the 1700 block of Sacramento Street, police said.

Police say “Several subjects were reported to be fighting with weapons. A female was also reported to be yelling for help.”

Upon arrival, officers found two people involved in a physical fight.

The Vallejo man was attacking a 16-year-old boy from Union City, who was on the ground on his back.

The man was holding a knife, and deemed a “lethal threat.”

Police say an officer realized the severity of the threat, and fired his gun several times.

The 21-year-old Vallejo man was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His name is being withheld until further notice.

In a statement police said



This event is being investigated jointly with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office in compliance with the Solano County Fatal Incident Protocol. Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department.