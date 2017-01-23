VIDEO: Avalanche in Lake Tahoe buries car

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — An avalanche in South Lake Tahoe shut down Highway 89, trapped two cars, and caused a roof to collapse at a liquor store.

The California Highway Patrol says no one was injured when the avalanche covered a 200-foot stretch of Highway 89.

Plus, about 12 more feet of snow fell just after 1:00 a.m. Monday between Squaw Valley Ski Resort and Tahoe City.

The two drivers stuck under the avalanche were able to call 911 and firefighters rescued them in less than an hour.

The liquor store roof collapse happened just before 3 a.m., breaking a sprinkler pipe, officials say.

And they had to dig through more than a foot of snow to find the main shut-off valve.

Crews are still worried about additional avalanches.

No word on when the road will reopen.

Nobody was hurt.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.