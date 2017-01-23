VIDEO: Friends get caught in Tahoe avalanche, take selfie

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Two men took an optimistic approach to getting stuck in an avalanche.

David Ortiz and Neale Shutler were on their way home from Tahoe City when a strong gust of wind blew a huge pile of snow on their car.

They immediately turned the car off, bundled up, and called 911.

While they waited for rescue crews, they took to Facebook Live.

It took hours for crews to dig their Subaru out of the snow.

The two were unharmed.

Fire crews say there is still extreme avalanche danger across the Tahoe Basin.

CNN contributed to this report.

