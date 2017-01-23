MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 in Marin County remains closed on Monday afternoon after flooding over the weekend.
KRON4’s Spencer Blake has sent in photos of the flooding on Monday. The view is from east of Hannah Ranch Road.
In one of the photos, you can see the big water pump at work, along with a partially submerged car.
Highway 37 flooding
Highway 37 flooding x
The closure is likely to remain in place this week.
Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for heavy traffic or use alternate routes entirely.
This is the same location that flooded during the heavy rains over a week ago and took almost a week to clear.